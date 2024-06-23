Car dealerships hit with computer outage

A cyber incident on Tuesday impacting 15,000 auto dealers in the US and Canada.
Data provider CDK Global is investigating as a precaution, most of their systems have been shut down.
The software is used for things like deal negotiations and service records.
Dealers are concerned because summer is a busy car buying season.
Some dealerships went back to the old-fashioned way of doing business with pen and paper.
Airport Chevrolet GMC in Medford did confirm they were impacted but wouldn’t comment further.
Lithia Motors declined to comment.
