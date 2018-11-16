Car hits bicyclist on busy Medford street

MEDFORD, Ore. – A person on a bike was hit by a car in downtown Medford Friday.
The incident happened a little before 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of 8th Street and Central Avenue near the Medford Rogue Community College main campus.
According to an investigation by officers with the Medford Police Department, the bicyclist was riding against traffic and crossed the intersection while the car was driving through a green light.
Police said the bicyclist was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
“A good reminder for bicyclists and pedestrians to be careful when sharing the roadway with vehicles,” MPD wrote about the incident. “Drivers need to do the same. Be safe out there folks!”