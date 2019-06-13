Car plows into Eugene apartment, misses child by 6 inches

EUGENE, Ore. (KMTR/CNN) – A car crashed into an apartment building in Eugene, Oregon, coming to rest just inches from where a toddler was sleeping. It all happened on Tuesday night.
KMTR’s Kelsey Christensen spoke to the homeowner, who said his child is still having trouble processing his close call.
A picture was taken just after a vehicle slammed through 3-year-old River Jenning’s bedroom wall—nearly 6 inches from where he was sleeping Tuesday night.
River’s father, Mike Jennings said, “All of a sudden we heard like an explosion. It sounded like something dropped from the sky.”
Michael said his wife ran into the room to find a smashed vehicle, a room half gone, and their belongings scattered. “It looks like a war zone inside the house.”
Eugene police report the driver, 27-year-old Tyler Eiman of Colorado, jumped the curb at an intersection, losing control of the vehicle and crashing into Churchill Village Apartments.
“The driver, he was walking around, trying to escape, you know?” Michael explained. “He was running, about 15 people started chasing after him.”
Police say Eiman did, in fact, flee the scene but was taken into police custody soon after. Eiman and his two passengers had minor injuries.
Michael reports his family is physically unharmed, staying in a new home but still a little shaken up. “He’s [River] having nightmares. He says ‘stupid car’ and ‘scary’ and ‘accident.’ I just can’t get the image out of my face of his face you know just the way he looked I can’t get it out of my mind.”
It was an incident that could have been tragic if the vehicle had struck just 6 inches away. “Somebody was looking after him,” Michael added. “I’ll tell you that much.”
Eiman was charged with DUI, hit and run, and reckless endangering among other charges.