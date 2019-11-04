Home
Car stolen from Medford dealership, suspects leads police in pursuit

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A man is facing multiple charges after stealing a car from Airport Chevrolet around 1:30 Monday morning.

Medford police say 43-year-old Bobby Shane Charlton was confronted by employees at the dealership when he took off driving toward Central Point.

Central Point police located Charlton on Pine Street and tried to stop him but he continued driving.

The pursuit ended less than 10 minutes later when he crashed his car on Upton Road.

Charlton was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital.

He’s facing multiple charges including criminal mischief, reckless driving and menacing.

