Car theft suspect caught on red light camera

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man was arrested after he was caught on a red light camera while driving a stolen vehicle.
“If you are going to steal a car, make sure you don’t run a red light and get caught by our red light cameras,” officers wrote. “And also make sure you are not so well known by just about every officer at MPD.”
The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Jonathan Arce, was found sleeping inside a car in downtown Medford Thursday. He was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail on numerous charges, including possession of methamphetamine, vehicle theft and failure to appear.
Records show Arce is no stranger to law enforcement. He’s been arrested in Jackson County over 30 times.