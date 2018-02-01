Card skimming device found on Ashland ATM

ASHLAND, Ore. – A card skimming device was found attached to an ATM in Ashland.
The Ashland Police Department recovered the device that was on a Rogue Credit Union ATM located at 415 Lithia Way.
According to police, anyone who used the ATM on January 30 or 31 needs to contact their financial institution to see if their account has been compromised.
APD said to always inspect the slot before inserting your card into any card reader. If it looks out of place, wiggles, or appears to be attached with glue, that may mean a skimming device is attached.
Anyone who recognized the individuals captured on surveillance footage as asked to call APD.