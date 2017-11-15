Cards Against Humanity buys land on Mexican border to slow wall construction

CHICAGO, Ill. (NBCNC) – The company that owns the popular and profane game, “Cards Against Humanity,” has a new holiday promotion that involves the border wall.
“Cards Against Humanity Saves America” kicked off on Tuesday. It’s an effort to block construction of President Trump’s border wall with Mexico.
The Chicago-based company says they’ve purchased land along the border and customers who signed up and spent $15 will receive a plot of that land, among other things.
The company says their intent is to make it “as time-consuming and expensive as possible for the wall to get built.”
It sold out in a matter of hours.