Care Facility Employee Arrested in Grants Pass for Sexual Abuse of Elderly Patients

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police are asking additional victims to come forward after a Grants Pass care facility employee is arrested for sexual abuse.

Grants Pass Police say yesterday (June 20, 2024) 28-year-old Michael Anthony Lee, who allegedly assaulted both male and female elderly patients, was arrested in Grants Pass.

An unnamed local nursing home reported a sexual abuse incident on June 16th leading to the investigation.

Lee is now facing multiple charges, and police say they suspect there are more victims who have yet to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grants Pass Police.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.