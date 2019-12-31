“Career criminal” arrested during patrol in Chiloquin

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A traffic stop that turned into a pursuit in Klamath County ended with the arrest of a convicted felon Monday.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy tried to pull over a vehicle on East Blockinger Street in Chiloquin on December 30. However, the driver didn’t stop and tried to lose the deputy.
Oregon State Police troopers arrived to help pursue the vehicle, which continued to drive through the Chiloquin area.
Eventually, the vehicle stopped on Modoc Point Road and the driver, along with two passengers, ran away. Two of the three were later caught by officers.
The driver of the vehicle, Donald Lloyd Campagna Jr., was booked into the Klamath County Jail for numerous charges including reckless endangering, attempting to elude, kidnapping, menacing and possession of methamphetamine.
One of Campagna’s passengers was cited for having a concealed weapon.
The third passenger was not identified but he’s not expected to present an ongoing threat to the public, according to deputies.
The sheriff’s office said the deputy involved was in the area as part of their “enhanced services contract” in Chiloquin. Sheriff Chris Kaber explained, “This is exactly what we had in mind when the City of Chiloquin and I began discussing enhanced services a couple of years ago. In this instance, an expanded patrol led to the capture of a career criminal with outstanding warrants.”