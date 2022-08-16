Carjacking suspect faces judge

MEDFORD, Ore.– A man who police say stole a woman’s car with her one year old child inside faced a judge today.

Jason Cheatham pleaded not guilty to six charges in Jackson County Court.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the 33-year-old from Bend attempted to steal a woman’s running car as it was parked at the Shady Cove Chevron Friday.

The mother saw and ran to the car, trying to get the suspect to stop so she could get her young child out.

Police said the mother fought with Cheatham and was able to get him to stop in the middle of Highway 62.

Cheatham was eventually arrested, charged with second degree attempted kidnapping and third degree robbery among other charges.

He told the judge he was in the Rogue Valley, trying to get help.

Cheatham said, “that’s why I was down here. I was just trying to get some sobriety help and just get my life back together. I was just trying to get back to Central Oregon and I made one mistake.”

If found guilty on all the charges, he would serve at least a decade in prison.

The state recommended that Cheatham be supervised if he makes bail or is released from jail.