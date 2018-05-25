Carl’s Jr. fundraiser for victims families

EAGLE POINT, Ore. —Nearly a week after the tragic deaths of three Eagle Point High School seniors, a local restaurant is trying to help their families.
“It’s good that they’re doing this right now. It’s a beautiful thing. I love what everyone’s doing” said Manuel Solorio.
Less than a week after the tragic deaths of Luciana Tellez, Gisselle Montano, and Esmeralda Nava, Eagle Point’s Carl’s Jr. is stepping in to help their families.
The three Eagle Point High School seniors were killed in a wrong way crash on I-5 last Saturday night. All day Friday, customers walked up and drove through, as Carl’s Jr. donated 100% of the proceeds to the families.
Manuel Solorio, a friend of Luciana Tellez came out to support her family. He and a friend wrote a song in her memory.
“I can feel it in my heart that I needed to say something. It just really relieves the stress that all I have right now. It just made me feel better” said Solorio.
The district manager of Carl’s Jr. says the whole community has come together for the girls.
“Its been so amazing. You know we announced this fundraiser just a few days ago, and its already spread all over the community. From Medford to Grants Pass” said Jeremy Johnson.
Johnson says it only took a few hours to see the dramatic impact. Carl’s Jr. received about 60% of their goal early in the afternoon.
“The turn out has been so much bigger than we expected and we really appreciate it.”
To check out Manuel Solorio’s video, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OH6GdwoN-E8.