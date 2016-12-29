Home
Cars stolen from Medford dealership

Cars stolen from Medford dealership

Local News Top Stories , , , , , ,


Medford, Ore. — Two cars were stolen from a Medford car dealership Monday morning. Both found – within the past 24 hours.

Southern Oregon Auto Sales said the thieves shattered the office window, took seven keys, then stole the cars. One car was found on the freeway, after the thief tried to set it on fire.

Police spotted the other one today. The dealership’s owner caught it all on camera. The car dealership is currently working with its insurance company to help with the losses.

Nikki Torres
NBC5 News Reporter and Weather Forecaster Nikki Torres graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Strategic Communication from The Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.

She also received a minor in Business Administration from the Washington State University Carson College of Business. Prior to coming to NBC5, Nikki was an intern at KHQ Local News, the NBC affiliate in Spokane.

She comes to Southern Oregon from the state of Washington, where she grew up just south of Seattle. She loves running, exploring the Pacific Northwest, watching a good football game and spending time with her dog, Gisele. True to her roots, Nikki is a proud WSU Cougar fan and loyal Seahawks fan.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics