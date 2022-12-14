CASA ‘Giving Tree’ locations in Jackson, Josephine Counties

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. – A community effort to help give foster kids presents this holiday season is wrapping up soon.

Court Appointed Special Advocates is a non-profit organization that recruits, trains, and supports a network of CASA volunteers who donate their time to speak for children who have been removed from their homes and families due to abuse or neglect.

Each year, CASA of Jackson County holds a “Giving Tree” campaign for kids who are currently living in foster care. This year, CASA of Josephine County is joining in for the first time.

You can return new, unwrapped gifts by December 16 or deliver them directly to CASA. Gifts that come in after December 16 will still be distributed.

If you’d like to participate, you can go to the following locations and grab one or more present requests from a Giving Tree:

Jackson County

Ashland Ashland General Hardware Ashland Library First Interstate Bank Maple Ridge Senior Living Market of Choice One Peak Medical Paddington Station Supercuts

Central Point 7-Eleven Central Point Library Lillie Bell Farms The Point Pub & Grill Quantum Innovations, Inc. Rellik Winery

Eagle Point City Hall of Eagle Point Eagle Point Hardware & Rental Eagle Point Library Lakeland Senior Living

Gold Hill Gold Hill Library

Jacksonville Chase Bank Country Quilts Good Bean Coffee Happy Alpaca Hummingbird Estate Jacksonville Library Rex Miller DMD Miners’ Bazaar People’s Bank The Pot Rack Rebel Hearts Books Royal Mobile Estates South State Cellars Studio C Hair Solon Willowcreek Gifts

Rogue River Rogue River Library

Ruch Ruch Library

Shady Cove Chase Bank

Talent Camelot Theatre Naumes Suncrest Winery Talent Library

Medford 7-Eleven on McAndrews Adapt Physical Therapy Bonaventure Carhartt De & Co. Salon El Arierro Fat Kid Food Co. First Interstate Bank on Biddle Road First Interstate Bank on Barnett Road First Interstate Bank on Crater Lake Highway First Interstate Bank on West Main Street Gensco GTS Interior Supply, Inc. HUB International Jackson County Library Jones & Associates Financial Solutions KDRV Newswatch 12 La Clinica Lassman’s Fine Eyewear Lithia Body and Paint of Medford Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Lithia Corporate Lithia Crater Lake Ford Lithia Driveway Lithia Honda Lithia Toyota and Scion Medford Police Department Medical Eye Center Mellelo Coffee Roasters on West Main Street Mellelo Coffee Roasters on Lear Way One Peak Medical on Hillcrest Park Drive One Peak Medical on Siskiyou Boulevard Orangetheory Fitness Organic Elements Spa Outback Hair Studio Papillon Rouge The Point Pub & Grill Quantum Innovations, Inc. The Santo Center Southern Oregon Orthopedics The Springs at Anna Maria Creekside The Springs at Veranda Park Starbucks on Biddle Road Starbucks on Center Drive State Farm Insurance – Shannon Harris Mary’s School Supercuts on Center Drive Supercuts on Poplar Drive Umpqua Bank on McAndrews Umpqua Bank on Main Street The Valley School Weatherly Inn West Main Animal Hospital

White City ODOT



Josephine County