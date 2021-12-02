CASA Giving Trees help foster children in need

MEDFORD, Ore. – This December brings an opportunity to help kids in need by donating gifts to Court Appointed Special Advocates, or “CASA,” of Jackson County.
CASA works with trained volunteers to support children who have been removed from their homes and families due to abuse or neglect.
Each year, the CASA Giving Tree campaign gives the community a chance to help underprivileged children in the foster care system by donating new toys, clothing, and gift cards.
Giving Trees are placed across the Rogue Valley with special tags that can be returned along with unwrapped gifts. CASA volunteers then deliver the gifts to foster kids.
Trees have been placed in the following locations:
- ASHLAND
- Ashland General Hardware
- Ashland Library
- CENTRAL POINT
- EAGLE POINT
- GOLD HILL
- GRANTS PASS
- MEDFORD
- WHITE CITY
- JACKSONVILLE
- SHADY COVE
- TALENT
You can contact CASA of Jackson County directly by calling 541-734-2272.