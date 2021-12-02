CASA Giving Trees help foster children in need

MEDFORD, Ore. – This December brings an opportunity to help kids in need by donating gifts to Court Appointed Special Advocates, or “CASA,” of Jackson County.

CASA works with trained volunteers to support children who have been removed from their homes and families due to abuse or neglect.

Each year, the CASA Giving Tree campaign gives the community a chance to help underprivileged children in the foster care system by donating new toys, clothing, and gift cards.

Giving Trees are placed across the Rogue Valley with special tags that can be returned along with unwrapped gifts. CASA volunteers then deliver the gifts to foster kids.

Trees have been placed in the following locations:

ASHLAND Ashland General Hardware Ashland Library Chase Bank First Interstate Bank Maple Ridge Senior Living Market of Choice Paddington Station Premier Care Dental Supercuts

CENTRAL POINT Central Point Senior Center People’s Bank The Point Pub & Grill Quantum Innovations, Inc.

EAGLE POINT Eagle Point Hardware & Rental Eagle Point Library Lakeland Senior Living

GOLD HILL Gold Hill Library

GRANTS PASS Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Medical Eye Center Premier Care Dental Supercuts

MEDFORD Adapt Physical Therapy Barnett Woods Bonaventure Carhartt] De & Co. Salon El Arierro Evergreen Home Loans First Interstate Bank Focus 1 Insurance Group Gensco GTS Interior Supply, Inc. Jackson County Library Jones & Associates Financial Solutions La Strada Boutique Lassman’s Fine Eyewear Lithia Body & Paint of Medford Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Lithia Corporate Lithia Crater Lake Ford Lithia Honda Lithia Toyota and Scion Medford Builder’s Exchange Medford Police Department Medical Eye Center Northridge Senior Living Orangetheory Fitness Organic Elements Spa Papillon Rouge People’s Bank- Biddle Road People’s Bank- E. Barnett Road The Point Pub & Grill Porter’s Premier Care Dental Quantum Innovations, Inc. Rogue Credit Union- Center Drive The Santo Center Southern Oregon Orthopedics The Springs at Anna Maria Creekside Starbucks- Center DriveStarbucks- E. Barnett State Farm Insurance- Shannon Harris St. Mary’s School Supercuts- Center Drive Supercuts- Poplar Drive Umpqua Bank- McAndrews Umpqua Bank- Medford Main The Valley School Weatherly Inn

WHITE CITY ODOT

JACKSONVILLE Chase Bank C Street Treasures Country Quilts Hummingbird Estate Jacksonville Insurance Jacksonville Library Las Palmas Mexican Cuisine Rex Miller DMD Miners’ Bazaar The Pot Rack Rebel Heart Books Royal Mobile Estates South Stage Cellars Studio C Hair Salon Willowcreek Gifts

SHADY COVE Chase Bank

TALENT Camelot Theatre Talent Library



You can contact CASA of Jackson County directly by calling 541-734-2272.