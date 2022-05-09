CASA of Jackson County benefit auction ends Tuesday night

MEDFORD, Ore. – An auction for an organization that helps kids who may have been abused or neglected is almost over.

The “Building Foundations” auction is being put on to raise money for “Court Appointed Special Advocates,” or “CASA” of Jackson County.

The virtual silent auction started on Friday, May 6, and will run until Tuesday, May 10, at 8:00 p.m.

Items up for bid include private concerts at wineries, tickets to the Oregon Jamboree, a pontoon boat dinner cruise at Lake of the Woods, and even time on a private catamaran in Fiji.

For more information and to register, visit https://conta.cc/3KX72zV