Cascade Christian boys basketball looking to move up from 3A to 5A

MEDFORD, Ore. – Cascade Christian boys basketball is looking to move up divisions from 3A to 5A starting next year.

The challengers head coach, Brian Morse, said comes down to competition.

His team is coming off back-to-back state titles and has reached the 3A state championship four straight years.

Three current players also have Division I offers.

Morse said the team is asking the OSAA through a petition to move up classifications for months now.

“Our average margin of victory is league was 44 points,” he said. “Which is not good for us, it’s not good for the other team. It’s just we’re trying to get better competitive balance for everybody. We feel it’s a win-win for us, for 3A and for 5A.”

If approved, Cascade Christian could play in 5A as soon as next season.

Morse said they’ve gotten unanimous support from 3A boys basketball coaches, plus the ‘Oregon Athletic Coaches Association.’

OSAA executive director Peter Weber tells us a team has never moved up two classifications like this before, which is part of the reason the original petition was denied, due to OSAA policy not allowing it.

The school is asking the OSAA executive board to re-consider the petition during next week’s board meeting.

