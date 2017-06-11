Stewart State Park, Ore. — The American Civil War, pitted the country against itself.
In a time of a once more divided nation, a local nonprofit gathered to visually bring that conflict to life and learn from the past.
“Should we have slaves… should we not have slaves… how many slaves… do we have too much government… do we have too little government,” Cascade Civil War Society President Hugh Simpson said.
The Cascade Civil War Society has been reenacting the American Civil War since 1992.
Hugh Simpson who is the president of the society says the Civil War is one of the most defining events in our nations history.
“700,000 Americans gave their lives during the Civil War and it was a terrible thing,” Simpson said.
This weekend, the society which travels across Klamath, Jackson and Josephine counties found itself in Stewart State Park.
“We hope that by teaching about these things… these mistakes will never happen again,” Simpson said.
With the nation split between the Union and the Confederates, Simpson says it was an unstable time for the United States.
The mission of their society is to educate the public to make sure history doesn’t repeat itself.
“I do think we’re in a very turbulent time right now in the world… and in our nation,” Simpson said.
Simpson who’s taught social studies and history the past 32 years thinks we’re in a time again of many ranging opinions.
But he has faith the nation will pull through.
“I believe America is a very, very strong nation… made of so many different people from so many different walks of life and different places… and when Americans get together and pull together and work together… I honestly feel there’s very little that we cannot accomplish,” Simpson said.