CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Last Monday, August 12, Fire District 3 responded to a call about a cat who had found its way into a steel column.

The cat fell 10 feet down with no way to escape. The responders had to get creative and ultimately were able to retrieve the cat without any harm.

Fire District 3 says one of the rescuers plans to adopt the cat.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.