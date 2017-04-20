Caught on camera: Big rig drags car for miles

CAJON PASS, Calif. (KCAL/CNN Newsource) – A driver was dragged along for a terrifying ride, frantically waving for help after his car got hooked onto a big rig heading up the Cajon Pass.
The driver says he’s lucky to be alive after he was dragged 4-miles up the 15-Freeway.
Brian Steimke shot the video of a truck dragging a car–he said–for four miles
The driver screaming for help saying the truck driver won’t stop. Others drivers honk to get the drivers attention. One appears to get in front of the truck to finally stop him.
Miraculously, the California Highway Patrol said the driver of the car is okay.