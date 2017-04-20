Home
Caught on camera: Big rig drags car for miles

Caught on camera: Big rig drags car for miles

News U.S. & World

CAJON PASS, Calif. (KCAL/CNN Newsource) – A driver was dragged along for a terrifying ride, frantically waving for help after his car got hooked onto a big rig heading up the Cajon Pass.

The driver says he’s lucky to be alive after he was dragged 4-miles up the 15-Freeway.

Brian Steimke shot the video of a truck dragging a car–he said–for four miles

The driver screaming for help saying the truck driver won’t stop. Others drivers honk to get the drivers attention. One appears to get in front of the truck to finally stop him.

Miraculously, the California Highway Patrol said the driver of the car is okay.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics