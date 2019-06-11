Caught on camera: biker survives head-on collision with cop

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (CNN) – A biker walked away from a head-on collision with a cop. Authorities in Oregon are sharing video of a terrifying head-on collision between a motorcyclist and a police vehicle in hopes that others will ride more safely.
A frightening motorcycle accident involving police in Oregon was caught on camera.
You can see the motorcycle’s driver lose control and bail out at the last second just as the bike slides under the oncoming patrol car
Amazingly, neither the rider nor the deputy were seriously injured in the incident
Clackamas County authorities cited the rider for reckless driving and they shared the video online to remind others to ride safely.