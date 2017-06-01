Caught on camera: Suspect crashes car2go rental in Clackamas County

Estacada, Ore. – A driver fleeing Clackamas County deputies crashed his rental car near Estacada.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said around 10:50 Tuesday night, deputies received a report of a man and a woman drinking beer and shooting a handgun toward Highway 224.
Once police arrived at the scene, the pair fled in a rented car2go Mercedes-Benz sedan.
During the pursuit, police saw an occupant throw something out of the window. That object was later determined to be a revolver, according to deputies.
The pursuit continued until around 11:21 p.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle, rolling it onto its top.
22-year-old Francisco Javier Jr. was determined to be the driver. He was taken to the hospital along with his 19-year-old passenger. They were both treated for minor injuries.
Charges related to the pursuit will be forwarded to the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office for consideration.