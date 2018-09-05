Home
Cause of Hugo Road Fire revealed

Cause of Hugo Road Fire revealed

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – As firefighters increase containment of the Hugo Road Fire burning ten miles north-northwest of Grants Pass.

The Oregon Department of Forestry said the wildfire continues to hold steady at 199 acres. Containment has increased to 75%.

Investigators determined the fire started because a tree fell onto a power line on September 2.

Crews will continue to expand mop-up operations around the perimeter of the fire.

All current evacuation notices have been downgraded to a Level 1 (be ready) and will remain in effect until fire season ends.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »