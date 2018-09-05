Cause of Hugo Road Fire revealed

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – As firefighters increase containment of the Hugo Road Fire burning ten miles north-northwest of Grants Pass.
The Oregon Department of Forestry said the wildfire continues to hold steady at 199 acres. Containment has increased to 75%.
Investigators determined the fire started because a tree fell onto a power line on September 2.
Crews will continue to expand mop-up operations around the perimeter of the fire.
All current evacuation notices have been downgraded to a Level 1 (be ready) and will remain in effect until fire season ends.