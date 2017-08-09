Cave Junction auto recycling yard catches fire

Cave Junction, Ore. – Multiple agencies are working to contain a small fire burning off Redwood Highway (OR 199) in Cave Junction.
According to the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Southwest Oregon District, the fire was estimated at 2 to 3 acres as of 3:06 p.m. Wednesday.
Most of the fire is contained to an auto recycling yard along the roadway. The material burning in the yard is producing a large amount of visible smoke.
Two homes are threatened, according to ODF, but they’ve been lined by firefighters to protect them from flames and embers.
Air resources are assisting ground crews to put out the fire, but materials burning will “pose a challenge,” ODF said.
More information will be released as it becomes available.