Cave Junction bank robbery suspects arrested

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – Three suspects were quickly apprehended after a bank robbery in Cave Junction.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said on the morning of January 25, there was a reported robbery at the WaFd Bank on South Redwood Highway.

According to investigators, two male suspects in masks reportedly fled on foot after taking an undisclosed amount of money.

About 15 minutes after the robbery was reported, the suspects’ vehicle was seen on Redwood Highway traveling toward Selma.

JCSO said the vehicle was pulled over near Gold Canyon and the three occupants inside were arrested without incident.

The people in the vehicle were identified as 61-year-old William Glenn, 56-year-old Patrick Hirt, and 61-year-old Carol Evans-West. They were all charged with second-degree robbery and third-degree theft. Glenn and Evans-West were also charged with a probation violation.