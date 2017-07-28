Cave Junction equine therapy farm loses barn to fire

Cave Junction, Ore. — A Cave Junction family that runs an equine therapy program has lost its barn.
The barn went up in flames about 9:30 Wednesday night.
A social media post from the owner says the family was inside their home when they heard an explosion.
The family went outside to see their barn fully engulfed by the fire.
No horses were inside and no people were hurt, but they did lose three cats in addition to grains, medications, and 40 years worth of saddles.
However, the family says it lost all of its equipment and supplies.
Renee Herndon is one of the owners of August Moon Farm.
She says they still don’t know what caused the fire, but her only guess is something electrical.
While she says it’s a devastating experience, she is thankful for the members of the community that have already donated.
“It’s a very traumatic event and probably the most terrifying experience that I’ve been through. It means a lot to see the community come out and help like they have,” Herndon said.
The August Moon Farm runs a therapeutic horseback program called Healing Hearts and Hooves.
They help those with disabilities by letting them develop a special bond with the horse.
Due to the emotional nature of the situation, the Healing Hearts and Hooves class has been cancelled for this Sunday, but they plan to resume next week.
Herndon is hoping to build a new barn and resupply everything they’ve lost.
If you’d like to support the farm, you can visit https://www.gofundme.com/46u42vk to donate.