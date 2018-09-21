Cave Junction man arrested for threatening YouTube CEO, employees

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – A local man was arrested for threatening the CEO of YouTube and other employees.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation said 35-year-old William Gregory Douglas of Cave Junction started making threats on August 23, 2018. Using the name “LiamXmaiLRevolutionX,” Douglas allegedly posted threatening tweets including “I would kill the 100 YouTube employees,” “you want a bigger mass casualty aka shooting let’s see what I can do,” and “return my channel you low life Sholes before someone else comes and shoots more of your employees.”
LiamXmaiLRevolutionX reportedly posted a message to YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki saying “Susan I’m coming for you today #pray.”
According to the FBI, Douglas appeared in three videos where he ranted about the “Deep State” and described YouTube as a government operation.
On September 20, FBI agents arrested Douglas without incident outside a Cave Junction convenience store. He faces charges of cyberstalking and transmission of threats in interstate commerce to injure another.
Douglas is scheduled to appear in federal court on Monday, September 24, 2018.