Cave Junction motorcyclist dies in head-on crash

CAVE JUNCTION, ORE. — A Cave Junction motorcyclist has died after colliding with another vehicle.

Oregon State Police say it happened on Highway 199 near milepost 38 around 4:30 pm Thursday.

Investigators say 58 year old Keith Willis crossed into the wrong lane and hit a silver Audi.

Willis died at the scene.

The driver of the Audi was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

