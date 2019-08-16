Cave Junction motorcyclist dies in head-on crash

CAVE JUNCTION, ORE. — A Cave Junction motorcyclist has died after colliding with another vehicle.
Oregon State Police say it happened on Highway 199 near milepost 38 around 4:30 pm Thursday.
Investigators say 58 year old Keith Willis crossed into the wrong lane and hit a silver Audi.
Willis died at the scene.
The driver of the Audi was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
