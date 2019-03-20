Cave Junction shooting made in self defense, investigators say

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Investigators have determined a shooting death in Josephine County was made in self-defense.
On the morning of November 2, 2018, Richard James Ocoyne fired a single shot at the R-Hogg-Farm motorcycle shop in Cave Junction. Nobody was injured.
Prosecutors said a few minutes after the incident, Ocoyne arrived at the residence of Christopher Lorne, located on Rose Lane in Cave Junction.
The Josephine County District Attorney’s Office said Ocoyne parked his vehicle in front of the home and fire two shots from a semi-automatic rifle through Lorne’s bedroom window. Lorne woke up and retrieved a .45 caliber handgun. While still in bed, he fired four shots at Ocoyne, one of which struck Ocoyne’s head, killing him. Lorne then called 911.
A passenger inside Ocoyne’s vehicle reported waking up to profanities and gunshots. The passenger got out of the vehicle to avoid the gunfire and escaped uninjured.
The district attorney’s office said Ocoyne knew Lorne and—at one point—lived on his property before being asked to leave. The motivation for both shootings was related to a dispute over a motorcycle.
Prosecutors stated Ocoyne had methamphetamine, cyclobenzaprine, LSD and cannabinoids in his system at the time of his death.
After an investigation, the district attorney’s office said Lorne was justified in taking deadly action against Ocoyne. No further action will be taken in the case.