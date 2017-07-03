Cave Junction shooting victim speaks out

More than 24 hours after shooting a man with an assault rifle, a Cave Junction man is still on the run Sunday night.
The shooting happened Saturday around 2:40 in the afternoon.
NBC5 News spoke exclusively with the victim who says he’s thankful to be alive.
“My truck’s all shot up and my dog’s dead and I’m still here,” Cave Junction resident John LaRue said.
Cave Junction resident John LaRue is almost in shock he’s still alive after he was shot by an AK-47 twice Saturday afternoon.
“When I drove out past his cabin he bailed out the front door with an AK-47 and put over 30 rounds through my truck… killed my dog… and got me once in the chest and once in the back of my shoulder,” LaRue said.
LaRue says if it weren’t for his service dog “Ben”, he doesn’t think he’d still be here today.
“The dog put himself in between me and him… twice inside my truck… and my dog took over five rounds,” LaRue said.
One day later, Oregon State Police say they are still searching for the shooter, Joseph Sallman, who is considered armed and dangerous.
LaRue says he was friends with Sallman for four years, but that friendship ended the day before Father’s Day when he says Sallman pointed a gun at his son’s face.
“He always seemed like a pretty decent guy but there was always something sketchy at the same time about him,” LaRue said.
He says Sallman became angry after he refused to give back the two guns he claims Sallman had pointed at him and his son.
He knew Sallman had an AK-47, but he says he wasn’t allowed to have it on the property.
“Now I would describe him as Josephine County’s most wanted,” LaRue said.
While he says he’s recovering well from his injuries, LaRue says this isn’t the first time Sallman has caused trouble and he wants to see justice.
“I hope they catch him,” LaRue said.
Just 24 hours after being shot, LaRue admits he’s an emotional wreck, but with the support of loved ones around him, he knows he’ll get through this difficult time.
“It’s been a rollercoaster. Luckily enough I have great family and friends and people that do really care,” LaRue said.