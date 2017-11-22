Cave Junction stabbing under investigation

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred outside a Cave Junction tavern.
Oregon State Police said the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office requested their assistance with the investigation at about 2:00 p.m. on November 21.
According to OSP, 50-year-old Cave Junction resident William Riviea was stabbed outside the Sportsman Tavern. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening wounds.
Police said a second subject involved in the incident is cooperating with the investigation. That individual’s name was not released by OSP.
Any witnesses who haven’t been interviewed are asked to call OSP detective Ray Stallsworth at 541-618-7974.