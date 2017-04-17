Cave Junction teen injured in ATV accident

Cave Junction, Ore., — A teenage boy is in the hospital tonight, after being injured in a weekend ATV accident.
The Illinois Valley Fire Department responded to Holland Loop Road in Cave Junction around 9 pm last night.
Firefighters say 15-year-old Colby Hector was driving a “mineral 4 by 4” ATV when it crashed.
He was pinned down by the roll bar for at least 20 minutes before his father was able to get the ATV off of him.
When fire fighters arrived, they determined he was in critical condition.
Hector was taken by ambulance to a nearby park, where he was then airlifted to Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford.
NBC5 News spoke with Hector’s sister, Sadie, this afternoon.
She says the accident happened at their home, when her brother was driving the ATV in their backyard.
“It’s been rough, I was in Grants Pass last night and made it to the hospital before the helicopter did, and had to watch him land. That was absolutely horrific.”
Sadie says her brother is doing really well and is in stable condition tonight.
She says he doesn’t seem to have any broken bones, but doctors are watching for internal injuries.