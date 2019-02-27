CBD oil’s growing popularity

HOUSTON, Texas (KPRC) – More and more vape shops, online vendors and skincare lines are boasting the effects of cannabidiol, or CBD, in their products.
A few years ago, CBD became legal under the Compassionate Care Act, which allowed its use in children with severe epilepsy.
Last September, the restrictions loosened again when the 2018 Farm Bill passed. Stores can now sell CBD derived from hemp as long as it has less than .3 percent THC. THC is the compound in marijuana associated with getting high.
While the farm bill legalizes hemp, it is still a highly regulated crop in the United States, but there are stores where people can buy products made from it.
