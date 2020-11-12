CCC announces 2020 basketball season cancellations

JACKSON CO., Ore.– Southern Oregon University basketball teams won’t get the chance to play in 2020 after the cascade collegiate conference announced it’s postponing its seasons.
The CCC announced Tuesday it would postpone all men’s and women’s basketball schedules to start January 2021.
Both SOU’s basketball teams play in the conference.
Alex Carlson, coach of SOU’s women’s hoops says the delay only adds more time to prepare.
We’ve never been able to prepare for a season like this and this is one of the benefits that comes out of it for us is that we improve as basketball players so were trying to find some optimism with how were approaching the season.
Oregon tech in Klamath Falls also plays in the conference, as a result they won’t play basketball until the new year.
The conference says it will meet and announce a new start date soon.
