CDC: 92 kids killed by flu, virus activity increasing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control said 92 children have died in the U.S. because of the flu activity this season.
Flu virus activity was widespread in nearly every us region, the agency said, with high levels of activity in 48 states and Puerto Rico.
This follows dramatic drops in flu activity during the first two weeks of 2020.
The CDC said influenza B viruses are the most commonly reported among children and young adults, while influenza a is most commonly reported among people over the age of 25.
The agency estimates there have been at least 26 million cases of the flu, 250,000 hospitalizations and 14,000 deaths in the U.S. since this season began.