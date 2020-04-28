CDC adds 6 new symptoms of COVID-19

MEDFORD, Ore. — Novel coronavirus is just that, it’s “novel” meaning new.
As a result, how the disease manifests in people infected is still something medical professionals are trying to understand.
Jackson County Health Officer Dr. Jim Shames says initially symptoms of the virus were cough, fever, and shortness of breath.
This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added six new symptoms of the virus.
- chills
- repeated shaking with chills
- muscle pain
- headache
- sore throat
- new loss of taste or smell.
“The more people that we interview that have had COVID-19, the more we realize there are symptoms that we didn’t recognize were common that are actually pretty common,” said Dr. Shames.
Dr. Shames says blood clots have also become a common characteristic and can show up several weeks after being infected.
He says many doctors can prescribe medications to help with that, which is why testing to find out if you have the virus is key.
