CDC expands booster recommendation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Centers for Disease Control has officially extended its recommendation on the COVID-19 vaccine booster.

The recommendation calls for everyone 18 years or older to get a booster shot either six months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna vaccine dose or two months after their Johnson & Johnson shot.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky approved the recommendation earlier Monday.

The update comes after growing concerns on the recently identified omicron variant in the continent of South Africa.

The CDC is also encouraging 47 million adults who are not yet vaccinated to get the vaccine.