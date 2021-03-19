CDC issues new guidelines for social distancing in schools

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The CDC has just updated its guidelines for social distancing in schools.
The agency now says staying three feet apart while wearing masks is enough.
The recommendations come after a study was published last week comparing COVID-19 cases among students and staff in Massachusetts public schools.
It showed transmission rates in districts that required physical distancing of six feet were similar to those that allowed three feet.
Despite the change the CDC says wearing masks and proper ventilation are still vital.
Six feet of distance is still recommended between adults and students and during activities that increase transmission risk, like eating, singing, and sports.