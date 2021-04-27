CDC issues new mask guidance for vaccinated people

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The CDC now says if you are fully vaccinated and are outside, then you do not need to wear a mask for most activities.
The agency says fully vaccinated people can ditch the mask if they are attending a small outdoor gathering with other fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people. They also can remain unmasked if they are dining at an outdoor restaurant with people from multiple households.
However, the CDC still recommends for vaccinated people to wear a mask if they are attending a crowded outdoor event such as a sporting event or a concert.
Other events where masks are still recommended include attending a full-capacity indoor religious service, going to the movies, or attending a gathering with a mixture of fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people that is inside.
The CDC defines someone as being fully vaccinated if two weeks has passed after their second dose in a two-dose vaccine or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine.