CDC keeps indefinite pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

(NBC) An advisory committee to the CDC has declined to make any decision on Johnson and Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine.
After an hours-long meeting, the panel members said they need more data before making any recommendations.
The meeting happened a day after the FDA and CDC recommended that vaccinations using the vaccine should be paused following reports of rare blood clots.
Six cases have been reported out of over seven million doses that have been given in the US.
However, a Johnson and Johnson official announced during the meeting that they are looking into a possible seventh case but details are still pending.
Most of the experts agreed that the continued pause should not be indefinite and would like to reconvene to make a decision within the coming weeks.