CDC lifts cruise ship ban

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is lifting its sail order ban on cruise ships meeting certain requirements.
The CDC has issued a series of requirements for cruise lines that could put ships back in business in the coming months.
Officials say cruise companies will have to prove that COVID-19 protocols are working with specific testing requirements and trial runs before passengers can set sail once again.
Most cruise companies, like Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, and Disney Cruise Line have canceled cruises leaving from U.S. ports until at leats December 1.
The CDC still has a level three travel notice for cruise ships in place. The notice warns against anyone taking a cruise because of the rise of COVID-19 infection on ships.
The agency first put the notice in place on March 8, one week before cruise companies decided to shut down passenger operations amid outbreaks on several ships.