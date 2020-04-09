CDC loosens guidelines for essential employees

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The CDC has loosened the rules to allow certain employees who have been exposed to the coronavirus to return to work.
Under the new guidelines, people can only go back to work if they are experiencing no symptoms.
They should also take their temperature before shifts, practice social distancing, and wear face masks.
This would only apply to essential employees, such as those working in the healthcare and food supply industries.
Previously, workers were told to stay at home for 14 days if they were exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus.