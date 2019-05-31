CDC: measles cases hit 27-year high in U.S.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control said your family’s health and community’s wellbeing is at stake as the number of measles cases in the U.S. reached its highest level in 27 years. Doctors say getting vaccinated is the only answer.
CDC has released their latest measles report and the result: 971 confirmed cases in the United States so far this year, which means 2019 officially has the highest number of measles cases reported in nearly three decades.
Measles was eliminated in the U.S. In 2000, but CDC Director Doctor Robert Redfield warns that if this trend continues, the U.S. could lose its measles elimination status.
More than half the states in the country have reported at least one case so far this year.
Some of the hardest-hit areas include Clark County in Washington State, as well as New York in certain heavily-religious neighborhoods with low vaccination rates.
Redfield stresses that choosing to vaccinate yourself and your family is critically important when it comes to avoiding this kind of outbreak.
The 971 confirmed cases this year alone is more than the last four years combined.
And there’s concern that with the busy summer travel season ahead, the situation could get worse before it gets better.