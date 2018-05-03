CDC: mosquito, tick diseases triple

(CNN) – Most of us have been bitten by a flea or mosquito, but that could be more dangerous and infectious than people may realize.
So much so, the Centers for Disease Control and prevention is warning the public.
With the summer months quickly approaching and more people spending time outdoors, it’s very important to be aware of insects.
The CDC is warning about diseases transmitted through ticks, fleas and mosquitos bites.
According to new information, infections have tripled since 2004 and are spreading quickly in the U.S.
Nine new germs have been discovered since 2004, the Zika virus being one, which is transmitted through infected mosquitos.
Make sure you and your family are protected.
Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants, especially when mowing the lawn or out hiking in the woods.
The CDC suggests using an environmental protection agency, registered insect repellent to
Treat items, such as boots, pants, socks, and tents.
Protect those pets too by keeping them tick and flea clear.