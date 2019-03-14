CDC: nearly half of childhood brain injuries the result of contact sports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – A new CDC study shows that playing in certain sports could be bad for a child’s brain.
Researchers studied medical records between 2010 and 2016 and about two million kids ages 17 and younger went to the emergency room for a sports-related head injury.
Roughly 45% of the traumatic brain injuries were the result of playing in contact sports.
The activities associated with the highest number of visits were football, bicycling, basketball, soccer and playground activities.
The highest rates were among boys and kids between ages 10 and 17.
The data came from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System all-injury program.