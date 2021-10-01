CDC: Pregnant people with symptomatic COVID-19 have a 70% increased risk of death

MEDFORD, Ore. —The CDC issuing an urgent health advisory, to increase COVID-19 vaccinations among women who are pregnant, recently pregnant, or trying to become pregnant now or in the future.
It recommends vaccination either before or after pregnancy, saying the benefits for both the pregnant person and baby outweigh the risks. The CDC says pregnant people with symptomatic COVID-19 have a 70% increased risk of death.
Dr. Nancy Hagloch works for Providence, she has been in Rogue Valley for 25 years and has delivered around 3,000. She understands it may be a tough decision for women, but says getting the vaccine is the right choice.
“I’ve done my homework and I know this is safe, please please don’t put yourself in a position where you put both of you at risk out of fear,” said Dr. Hagloch.
She encourages anyone on the fence about the vaccine, to reach out to their health care providers.
