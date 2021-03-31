CDC says COVID-19 was third leading cause of death last year

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Early data reveals COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the US last year.
According to the CDC, the virus claimed the lives of about 375,000 Americans in 2020. Only heart disease (690,000) and cancer (598,000) killed more people.
The overall death rate increased nearly 16% from 2019 with largest rise among elderly adults, Blacks, and Native American or Alaska Natives and men. COVID-19 deaths were highest among Hispanics.
Final data will be released toward the end of this year.