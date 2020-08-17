CDC sees increase in COVID-19 infection rates among children

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – An increasing number of children have become infected with Covid-19. That is according to the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.
The agency says that, as of August 3, a little over 7% all reported cases were among children. However, children make up about 22% of the U.S. population.
The CDC also said that the number of and rate of cases in children “have been steadily increasing from March to July.”
The agency said that the true infection rate in kids is unknown in part due to a lack of widespread testing.