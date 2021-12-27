CDC shortens recommended isolation and quarantine period for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – On Monday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shortened the recommended time that people should isolate after a positive COVID-19 test.

The agency reduced its recommendation from ten days to five, but only if you’re not having symptoms and you wear a mask for an additional five days.

The CDC also shortened its recommendation for those who have been exposed to the virus but have not tested positive.

Both unvaccinated and vaccinated people should now quarantine for five days followed by strict mask usage for five more days.

The CDC said those who have received a booster shot do not need to quarantine following an exposure but they should wear a mask for ten days after the exposure.

According to the CDC, the change is motivated by science showing transmission usually occurs in the first few days before and after symptoms appear.