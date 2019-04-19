CDC: this flu season is the longest in a decade

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – This year’s flu season is a record breaker. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday this flu season is the longest in a decade.
The CDC said there have been 21 weeks of elevated fly activity reported in the US. That’s one week longer than the previous 10-year high, which happened during the 2014-2015 season and lasted 20 weeks.
Based on rates of illness and hospitalizations, the CDC said this season is considered to be moderately severe.
Friday’s report showed that flu activity is actually now declining.
11 states reported widespread influenza activity, compared to 20 states the week before.