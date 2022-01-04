CDC updates booster guidelines

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The Centers for Disease Control updated guidelines for Pfizer boosters, shortening the time in between to five months. Now, those who received the Pfizer COVID vaccine can now get a booster one month earlier than previously.

The CDC is also updating guidance for immunocompromised children from 5 to 11 years old. They can now get a third primary dose of the Pfizer vaccine 28 days after their second shot.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky urged anyone eligible to get themselves or their children vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible in a statement.